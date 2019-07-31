News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise Provides Funds to Tribe

Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise Provides Funds to Tribe
July 31
12:15 2019
Print This Article

The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise (NNGE) presented Council Speaker Seth Damon with a $5 million check.

The checks represent NNGE’s annual payment to the Navajo Nation Gaming Distribution Fund.

“It’s a privilege to be here today to present this check to honorable Speaker Damon and all the members of the 24thNavajo Nation Council,” said Rich Williamson, NNGE’s chief financial officer.

The money comes from revenue after the NNGE has met its other obligations, such as debt service, maintenance and operating expenses.

“We look forward to providing more checks in the future,” Williamson said.

NNGE has created more than 1,300 direct jobs and more than 6,300 indirect jobs. Its overall impact on the regional economy has exceeded $1 billion.

The money in the distribution fund is divided between all 110 Navajo chapters.

The Navajo Nation is the only sovereign nation in the U.S. that has fully and independently financed the development of their own casinos, Damon said.

Tags
arizonacasinonavajo nationNavajo Nation Gaming Enterprise

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.