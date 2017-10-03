Gallup School Employee Killed in Las Vegas

WINDOW ROCK — President Russell Begaye and Vice President Jonathan Nez offer their condolences to the family of (48-year old) Lisa Romero, a discipline secretary at Miyamura High School in Gallup, N.M., who was killed during the shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, Oct. 1.

“Words cannot express our depth of sorrow for this senseless tragedy,” President Begaye said. “Lisa Romero was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. We mourn her loss and pray for her family.”

Mrs. Romero has worked for the Gallup-McKinley County School District since 2003 and has undoubtedly left a mark on the lives of many students and faculty, including many Navajo students. Being so close to the Navajo Nation, her death has been difficult for the many she touched and for the community.

President Begaye denounces violence and condemns the actions of the gunman whose name will not be mentioned.

“The man who committed this appalling act will soon be forgotten,” President Begaye said. “However, the memory of Lisa Romero and of all the victims will live on.”

At least 59 people were killed and another 527 people were injured. They’re veterans, teachers, nurses, parents and friends.

“In the face of danger, many ran towards the gunfire to protect and rescue their loved ones and strangers alike,” President Begaye said. “These are the heroes who should be remembered and these acts of bravery deserve our attention.”

Vice President Jonathan Nez also sends his condolences and prayers.

“In times like these, we should say a prayer for the safety of all our loved ones,” Vice President Jonathan Nez said. “We should help comfort one another and do what we can to remind people that there is so much love and goodness in the world.”