Future of Hole In The Rock Road

Legislation is pending before Congress to transfer ownership of Hole in the Rock Road from the federal government to the state of Utah. But environmentalists fear the change could ruin the 57-mile primitive dirt road. The road runs from Escalante to a northern Lake Powell canyon crevice, which is where 19th-century Mormon pioneers lowered their wagons and stock to the Colorado River on their way to settling southeastern Utah. State parks managers have been instructed by the legislature to explore the feasibility of establishing a Mormon heritage park at the site. But conservationists say crowds drawn to the development could cause irrevocable damage to the fragile landscape. They especially do not want the road to be paved. Currently, if conditions are good, the drive takes two to three hours. In bad conditions, the road is impassable.

The ownership transfer is part of Representative Chris Stewart’s bill to create Escalante Canyons National Park in part of what is now the partially-dismantled Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument.