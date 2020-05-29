Further Reduced Lake Access at Antelope

While other areas of access to Lake Powell have been opening back up in phases, Antelope Point Marina has remained closed except for some limited services. Antelope Point Marina continues to honor the Navajo Nation extended order declaring a state of emergency and closure to June 7, 2020. The only services available at Antelope Point Marina are fuel, boat repair, turn and cleaning services, and cart services.

While the public launch ramp at Antelope has been and still is barricaded to prevent recreational launchings, until recently, the public launch parking lot area at Antelope had remained open for public use and to facilitate lake access. Officials are now reporting that due to people going around the barriers, public parking has now also been blocked to traffic until further notice.