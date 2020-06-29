Further Action To Reverse COVID-19 Spread In Arizona

Large Gatherings Suspended; Bars, Gyms, Movie Theaters, Waterparks and Tubing Rentals Must Pause Operations; School Restart Delayed

PHOENIX — As part of continued efforts to reverse the trend of COVID-19 spread in Arizona, Governor Doug Ducey today signed an Executive Order to prohibit large gatherings, cease the issuance of new special event licenses and pause the operations of bars, gyms, movie theaters, waterparks and tubing rentals. The pause of these business operations takes effect at 8:00 p.m. today, Monday, June 29 and is in effect for one month.

In addition, Governor Ducey today announced, in coordination with Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, the first day of school for in-person learning will be delayed until August 17, 2020. Schools will be able to conduct distance learning before then should they choose.

The Governor also announced today a new grant program for long-term care facilities. Through the program, facilities will receive $10,000 for the purchase of electronic devices to facilitate video conferencing with residents and their families.

Today’s Executive Order follows recent actions to boost diagnostic testing, including expanding rapid testing capability; amplify contact tracing; fund additional PPE and face masks for long-term care settings; and enhance guidance for establishments to limit congregating and enforce mitigation policies.

Prohibiting mass gatherings statewide

Effective June 29, 2020, even if appropriate physical distancing is possible, organized events of more than 50 people are prohibited. The Executive Order enables local governing jurisdictions, such as the city, town or county, to approve events on the condition of meeting certain safety precautions, such as physical distancing.

Pausing certain business operations

Effective at 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020, the following establishments shall pause operations until July 27, 2020:

Bars with a series 6 or 7 liquor license from the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control (these entities may provide take-out and curbside service);

Indoor gyms and fitness clubs or centers;

Indoor movie theaters;

Water parks;

And tubing operators.

Unless extended, the pause remains in effect until June 27, 2020, after which businesses seeking to resume operations must demonstrate compliance with public health guidance as determined by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Suspending special event licenses

Under the Executive Order, the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control shall cease issuing special event licenses for the period between June 29, 2020 and July 27, 2020.

Delaying first day of school

Governor Ducey today signed an Executive Order delaying the first day of school for in-person learning until August 17, 2020. Schools will be able to conduct distance learning should they choose before then.

Today’s announcement follows an announcement last week of a $270 million plan to help Arizona public schools safely restart, while allowing for remote learning, addressing the achievement gap and bridging the digital divide.

View the Executive Order pausing some business operations HERE.

View the Executive Order protecting public health for students and teachers HERE.

