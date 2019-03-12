News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Funding for Education in Utah

March 12
10:18 2019
A new report by an advocacy organization finds both bad and good news associated with funding for K-12 education in Utah.
For the first time in seven years, funding dropped for education in 2018.
Voices for Utah Children cites demographic shifts that the state hasn’t caught up with as the reason for the decrease.  On the plus side, however, a rising high school graduation rate means more teens are staying in school, which requires more resources.
Since 1988, Utah has had one of the lowest rates of per-pupil funding in the United States.  In 2018, only Idaho was lower.
Education accounts for 91 percent of budgetary funds dedicated to children by the state.

