Full Closure on Interstate 40 east of Flagstaff June 26 – 29

Drivers Should Expect Delays and Allow Extra Travel Time

The Arizona Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan for a full closure on Interstate 40 – about 30 miles east of Flagstaff – as work gets underway on the Two Guns bridge rehabilitation project.

While the following full closure is in place, drivers will use the on and off ramps at the I-40/Two Guns Road interchange (milepost 230) to exit and re-enter the highway:

—Starting at 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, and ending at 8 p.m. Monday, June 29.

Drivers should be prepared to slow down and make frequent stops while traveling through the construction zone.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855.712.8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu. For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.