Fugitive Arrest Made in Page Area

September 18
11:04 2019
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office

Penny Maxwell

Media Release:  On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Coconino County Sheriff Deputies received a phone call telling them about a fugitive.

The caller stated they saw a Phoenix news television broadcast showing a wanted person named Penny Maxwell.

Maxwell was wanted for a felony warrant out of Maricopa County for failing to register as a sex offender.  The caller told them Maxwell was working as a housekeeper in the area of Marble Canyon.

Deputies responded with Park Service Rangers and an Arizona Department of Public Safety Trooper. After making positive identification Maxwell was placed under arrest and booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility in Page Arizona.

Maxwell also was charged with failing to register as a sex offender in Coconino County.

