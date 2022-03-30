Fuel Services Unavailable at Hite Utah Beginning April 1

HITE, Utah – Travelers on Utah State Highway 95 in rural Utah are advised that beginning April

1, 2022, and until further notice, fuel service will not be available in Hite, Utah.

Motorists driving the 126-mile stretch of Utah State Highway 95 between Hanksville and

Blanding, Utah will need sufficient fuel for their travel and recreational needs. The nearest towns

to Hite with fuel available are Hanksville, Utah (51 miles to the west) and Blanding, Utah (79

miles to the east). Be aware how much fuel is in your tank and how far away you are from the

nearest gas station.

Most visitor services at Hite are also suspended until a new concessioner is selected. Beginning

April 1, the Hite retail store, pay-at-the-pump fuel service, the visitor comfort station, and

designated camping areas will be closed. Public restrooms are available at the Hite Ranger

Station, located in the building’s breezeway. A fresh drinking water spigot and RV sewer dump

station service will remain open and available for public use.

Hite is a remote Ranger District in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, located at the top of

Lake Powell, adjacent to the confluence of the Colorado and Dirty Devil Rivers. Abundant

recreational opportunities are available, including Jeep trails, backpacking, canyoneering,

mountain biking, cycling, canoeing, kayaking, boating, and fishing.

-NPS-

Featured Image: Hite Ranger Station in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. NPS File Photo.