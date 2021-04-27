Fuel Service Disrupted at Dangling Rope Marina 

Electrical Outage Disrupts Fuel Service at Dangling Rope Marina

Fuel is only available at Wahweap & Halls Crossing/Bullfrog Areas

(From the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area)

PAGE, AZ – Lake Powell boaters are advised that due to an electrical outage there will be no boat fuel service at the Dangling Rope Marina, until further notice. Please check our website and social media for further announcements about available visitor services. The marina store, café and lift station remain closed until further notice.

The Dangling Rope Marina is the only place to obtain boat fuel between the Wahweap area downlake and the Halls Crossing/Bullfrog area uplake, a distance of approximately 100 miles. Boaters are advised to plan ahead for their needs. (For boaters averaging 20 to 25 MPH, the Wahweap to Bullfrog 100-mile trip takes approximately 4 to 5 hours without stopping.)

The park is working to restore fuel service as soon as possible and thanks to boaters for your patience.