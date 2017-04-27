From Hurricane to ISIS

It didn’t take long for the Federal Bureau of Investigation to come up with a suspect when social media threats were made against the White House the other day. It appears it was the same Utah man who was arrested for the exact same crime in February.

David Grant Torrey, 25, who calls Hurricane “home,” may soon find a new home behind bars for a while.

He was out on probation since pleading guilty earlier this year to threat of terrorism, which is a third degree felony. As part of a plea agreement between Torrey and prosecutors he avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a second-degree felony.

But he was allegedly at it again last week, making threats on social media against the White House and various locations in Hurricane. In a few days the FBI had their man by tracing the threats to his Hurricane address. Torrey is facing new charges of two counts of threats of terrorism.

Law enforcement representatives determined that there was no real threat to his alleged intended targets. In the past he had reportedly threatened to kill the President and the Governor of Utah.

He then said he would leave the country and join ISIS.

As of the most recent report, the suspect was being held for violating his probation.