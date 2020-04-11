Friday Night Lights; Honoring the Class of 2020

Friday Night Lights; Page HS Style

Did you notice the lights on at the Page High School football stadium Friday night?

No; obviously they were not having a football game, or any other kind of game! The lights will be on every Friday night between now and mid-May in honor of the Page High School Graduating Class of 2020.

The idea behind having the football lights turned on comes from the school’s Athletic and Activities Department, headed by AD Ernie Rivers. The lights will be turned on at 7 P.M., and then left on for twenty minutes on Friday nights.

Those twenty minutes, obviously, are in honor of the Page High School Class of 2020.

Go Sand Devils!!!