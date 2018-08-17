Friday Night Lights are BACK!

Page Sand Devil Varsity Football returns with the first home game of the season! Page hosting the Payson Longhorns tonight at Sand Devil Stadium with kick-off time 7:00 p.m… Catch the LIVE play-by-play with Lake Powell Life Sports Director Petey Dorris on 98-7 FM and 1340 AM The Bandit and also online at network1sports.com.

Share your best Sand Devil videos and photos from the games this season with us on the Lake Powell Life Facebook Page!

Like these:

This slideshow requires JavaScript.