FRIDAY is The Last Day To Request Early Ballots (by mail)

Friday, July 24 is the Last Day to Request An

Early Ballot by Mail for August 4 Primary Election

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Elections Office reminds registered voters that the last day to request an early ballot to be mailed to you for the August 4 Primary Election is Friday, July 24 at 5 pm. Voters can request an early ballot by going to www.coconino.az.gov/elections and select “Early Ballot Request” or they can call the Elections Office at 928-679-7860.

The Elections Office is providing drive-through early voting this Saturday, July 25 from 9 am to 3 pm in the parking lot on the west side of the Flagstaff City Hall. Voters will be able to receive an early ballot and mark it in their vehicle. “We are hoping voters that do not want to vote an early ballot by mail will take advantage of this new drive-through service,” said County Recorder Patty Hansen. “The drive-through service will be safer for the voters and our election staff members during this time of the COVID 19 pandemic.”

Voters taking advantage of the drive-through early voting service are asked to wear a mask and bring their own ink pen to complete the paperwork and mark their ballot. There will be a ballot drop box in the parking lot on the northside of City Hall so voters can drop off their voted early ballots.

During the week of July 27 through July 31, voters will be able to vote an early ballot in person at one of the early voting locations listed below.

Early voting is available Monday through Friday (unless otherwise noted) at the following locations:

Coconino County Eastside Elections Office, Flagstaff Mall (next to Dillard’s), 4650 N US Highway 89, Flagstaff

Coconino County Elections Office Drive-Up Service Window, 2304 N 3 rd Street, Flagstaff

Street, Flagstaff Grand Canyon School District Office, 1 Boulder Street (Monday- Thursday, by appointment only)

Page City Hall, 697 Vista Avenue (Monday-Thursday, by appointment only)

Williams City Hall, 113 S. First Street (Monday-Thursday)

Fredonia Town Hall, 25 N. Main Street (Monday-Thursday, by appointment only)

Coconino County Elections Office, Tuba City/Basement of Tuba City Library, Main Street, Tuba City

Sedona City Clerk, 102 Roadrunner Drive (Monday-Thursday, Coconino County voters only)

The Flagstaff Mall Election Office, the Elections Office Drive-Up Service Window and the Tuba City Election Office will be open on Saturday, July 25 for in-person early voting.