Friday Food Program Helps Needy Students in Page
January 03
13:36 2018
Page Unified School District celebrating the efforts of Student Services this month for their hard work running the Friday Food Program. Page High School helping students with the most basic of needs with the ongoing program that offers a makeshift food bank allowing students in need a weekly opportunity to go home with non perishable foods in their backpacks. The program headed by Tashina Williams is spotlighted in the Page Unified School District January newsletter.