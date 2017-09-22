News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Friday Crash in Page

Friday Crash in Page
September 22
08:30 2017
Print This Article

There did not appear to be any injuries Friday morning when two pickup trucks collided on North Lake Powell Blvd at 7th Ave. The incident happened right around 8 o’clock in the morning on a bright sunshiny day.

Page Police responded to the crash, investigating it, while also performing traffic control duties, as 7th Ave. was blocked on the south side at the intersection. It appeared one vehicle crossed North Lake Powell Blvd in front of the other, as it was cruising on North Lake Powell Blvd. But further information was not available.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

Tags
azmotor vehicle crashpagepage city police

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.