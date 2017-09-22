Friday Crash in Page

There did not appear to be any injuries Friday morning when two pickup trucks collided on North Lake Powell Blvd at 7th Ave. The incident happened right around 8 o’clock in the morning on a bright sunshiny day.

Page Police responded to the crash, investigating it, while also performing traffic control duties, as 7th Ave. was blocked on the south side at the intersection. It appeared one vehicle crossed North Lake Powell Blvd in front of the other, as it was cruising on North Lake Powell Blvd. But further information was not available.

The crash remains under investigation.