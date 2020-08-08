News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Friday Afternoon Back-up on Highway 89

August 07
17:42 2020
Oh yeah, that’s flat!

At about 7 P.M. (Utah time) Friday traffic finally cleared along Highway 89 in Utah, between mileposts three & four.

The problem started mid-afternoon Friday when a southbound tractor-trailer hauling a huge houseboat blew a tire on the left side of the trailer.

The driver of the rig attempted to back into a pullout on the east side of 89. But the trailer ended up getting stuck on the pavement, and that left both lanes blocked. Traffic in both directions came to a halt.

EMS/Firefighter Tony Brown directs traffic

Kane County Sheriff’s deputies were on scene, as was Big Water Fire & Rescue.

There were no injuries, just a bunch of stopped traffic. Vehicles were said to have been backed-up for several miles in both directions.

Eventually, technicians were able to get the rig off tot eh side of the southbound side, but still blocking a half-lane. But that allowed for one-lane traffic, which was controlled by deputies one end, and Big Water EMS/firefighter Tony Brown on the other end.

That allowed for one-lane traffic and all was clear after a short while.

