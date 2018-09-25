‘Fresh Prince’ Celebrates Birthday in Grand Style

Actor-director Will Smith celebrates his 50th birthday on the Navajo Nation – and in a grand way. Smith, who began as a rapper and starred in the hit comedy TV series “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” came to Dinetah to bungee jump from a helicopter into the Grand Canyon. But Smith is not just taking a dramatic plunge, but is giving back, too. Smith is raising money to support education. “We’re raising money to benefit Education Cannot Wait,” Smith said.

The bungee jump is occurring in the part of the Grand Canyon that lies within the Arizona portion of the Navajo Nation. The tribe has a permit process for such events but spokesperson Mihio Manus declined to comment on the particulars for Smith’s stunt.Smith teamed up with DJ Jazzy Jeff to form a popular rap duo 30 years ago. He parlayed that exposure into his starring sit-com role and

finally became a highly bankable A-list actor. Smith has starred in such big budget films as “Independence Day,” “Bad Boys” “Men in Black and “Ali.”

He is the only movie star to have eight straight films top $100 million in domestic sales and 11 straight top $150 million internationally. As of 2014 17 of the 21 movies where Smith was the primary star earned over $100 million – with four of them surpassing $500 million! Forbes magazine once declared him the most bankable movie star. Smith has won four Grammy Awards and has been nominated for five Golden Globe Awards and two Academy Awards.The Grand Canyon has long been a location for special stunts. The earliest was an airplane stunt in the 1920’s.