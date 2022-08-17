Free Webinar on Flood Insurance Aug. 22

Coconino County and City of Flagstaff to Host Free

Webinar about Flood Insurance

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz – Members of the public wishing to learn more about private flood insurance and FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program, as well as other post-wildfire flooding resources, are invited to a free online webinar on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

Representatives from both Coconino County and the City of Flagstaff will be on hand with important information for residents and property owners. Also joining the panel will be a representative from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as well as local consultants to offer advice. Topics will include an explanation of flood maps, an overview of FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program and the Risk Rating 2.0 system, as well as private flood insurance and additional resources.

The webinar will be streamed live via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81184634826

and simulcast on the Coconino County YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/user/coconinocnty

