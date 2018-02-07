Free VITA Tax Filing Assistance Tuba City/Fredonia

• 1098-T tuition statement for college and technical school students.

• 1095-A If you purchased Healthcare from the Marketplace.

• Income statements including: W2’s, 1099, 1099-R, S.S. Benefits Statement and any other income received.

• Social Security or ITIN cards for all household members.

• Valid picture ID for taxpayer (and spouse).

What to bring:

• Name, address and tax ID# of child care provider.

• Amount of money paid to child care provider last year.

• DEDUCTIBLE EXPENSES: Mortgage interest paid, receipts for property taxes, medical expenses, charitable contributions, etc.

• Account and routing numbers of your financial institution (for direct deposit of any refund)

• Copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available.