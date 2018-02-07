News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Free VITA Tax Filing Assistance Tuba City/Fredonia

Free VITA Tax Filing Assistance Tuba City/Fredonia
February 07
09:31 2018
Print This Article

WHAT: VITA Program Free Tax Preparation           

WHO: Families and Individuals with household incomes of $75,000 or less.           

WHERE/WHEN:

  • St. Jude Food Bank 100, Aspen Dr. Tuba City, Ariz. Jan. 29 – April 16

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Saturday March 3 & 10, 9 – 11 a.m.

  • Moenkopi Senior Center 20 Reservoir Ln. Tuba City, Ariz. Feb. 3 & Feb. 10, 9 – 11 a.m.
  • Fredonia Public Library 130 Main St. Fredonia, Ariz. Feb. 14, March 14 & April 14, 10 a.m. -1 p.m.
 

What to bring:

• Valid picture ID for taxpayer (and spouse).

• Social Security or ITIN cards for all household members.

• Income statements including: W2’s, 1099, 1099-R, S.S. Benefits Statement and any other income received.

• 1095-A If you purchased Healthcare from the Marketplace.

• 1098-T tuition statement for college and technical school students.

 

  

• Name, address and tax ID# of child care provider.

• Amount of money paid to child care provider last year.

• DEDUCTIBLE EXPENSES: Mortgage interest paid, receipts for property taxes, medical expenses, charitable contributions, etc.

• Account and routing numbers of your financial institution (for direct deposit of any refund)

• Copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available.

 

For more information, contact Supervisor Lena Fowler’s Office at 928.283.4518 or online at coconino.az.gov/1958/Tuba-City-Vita.

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.