Free VITA Tax Filing Assistance Tuba City/Fredonia
WHAT: VITA Program Free Tax Preparation
WHO: Families and Individuals with household incomes of $75,000 or less.
WHERE/WHEN:
- St. Jude Food Bank 100, Aspen Dr. Tuba City, Ariz. Jan. 29 – April 16
Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Saturday March 3 & 10, 9 – 11 a.m.
- Moenkopi Senior Center 20 Reservoir Ln. Tuba City, Ariz. Feb. 3 & Feb. 10, 9 – 11 a.m.
- Fredonia Public Library 130 Main St. Fredonia, Ariz. Feb. 14, March 14 & April 14, 10 a.m. -1 p.m.
|
What to bring:
• Valid picture ID for taxpayer (and spouse).
• Social Security or ITIN cards for all household members.
• Income statements including: W2’s, 1099, 1099-R, S.S. Benefits Statement and any other income received.
• 1095-A If you purchased Healthcare from the Marketplace.
• 1098-T tuition statement for college and technical school students.
|
• Name, address and tax ID# of child care provider.
• Amount of money paid to child care provider last year.
• DEDUCTIBLE EXPENSES: Mortgage interest paid, receipts for property taxes, medical expenses, charitable contributions, etc.
• Account and routing numbers of your financial institution (for direct deposit of any refund)
• Copy of last year’s federal and state returns, if available.
For more information, contact Supervisor Lena Fowler’s Office at 928.283.4518 or online at coconino.az.gov/1958/Tuba-City-Vita.