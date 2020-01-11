FREE TECH DEVELOPMENT CLASS OFFERED IN PAGE

A six-week course in Java available in January

PAGE, Ariz. (Dec. 17, 2019) – Promineo Tech, an innovative provider of tech education, and

Moonshot, an entrepreneurial incubator, have partnered to offer a free, local class on software

development. Introduction to Java is a six-week course designed to teach the core programming

concepts.

“This opportunity is open to Coconino County residents, but spaces are limited,” said Cindy

Wilson, Workforce Development Manager at Coconino County Health and Human Services. “It’s

a great opportunity to expand learning and explore a potential career path.”

Careers in technology are growing rapidly. The industry is expected to outpace many others, with a 21 percent growth rate in the next decade. This course is a first step toward a career in IT or computer programming. The concepts learned could also be applied to similar technology tracks, including web development.

“The tech industry is always looking for fresh talent,” said Nick Suwyn, president of Promineo

Tech. “Developers have a high annual starting salary, so it’s great for someone who is re-careering or just starting out.”

Classes start Jan. 25 and are being held at Hyatt Place in Page (1126 N Navajo Dr.). Local

residents can learn more, or sign up, at moonshotaz.com/learn-to-code.

“Expanding education opportunities in rural areas is a rising tide that will lift all boats,” added

Scott Hathcock, CEO of Moonshot. “We hope to fill every student opening to help the community boost attainment levels and expand the local economy.”

After completing this initial course, students can continue their education to become a back-end

software developer building Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) and working with data by learning Structured Query Language (SQL) and a Java development framework such as Spring Boot.

The course is sponsored by [email protected] and Coconino County Health and Human Services.

About Promineo Tech

Promineo Tech is making technology education affordable, accessible, and low risk for everyone

so that anyone has the opportunity to improve their lives through learning. They teach people the skills needed to enter and be successful, in the software development industry. Learn more at PromineoTech.com.

About Moonshot at NACET

Moonshot at NACET solicits pitches from ambitious, disruptive innovators whose plan hold

commercial possibilities. If accepted, these entrepreneurs and their ideas are put through

a rigorous, four-track process that will develop a minimum viable product or an investment-ready business by the program’s end. The program is housed in the Northern Arizona Center for

Entrepreneurship and Technology facility, which houses a business incubator and accelerator in its state-of-the-art facility with 38,000 square feet with wet labs, suites, offices and manufacturing

space.