Free Tax Preparation in Page, Thursday!!

February 12
03:50 2020
FREE TAX PREPARATION

Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Page Townhouse (at Page City Park)
699 S. Navajo Dr, Page AZ
For more info.: 928-283-4518

These are IRS certified tax preparers volunteering to help people to their taxes.

PLEASE NOTE:

There are three kinds of tax service available:
1. People can prepare their own taxes at home and bring on that day for review or for further assistance.
2. Bring all the tax documents, sit down with a tax preparer and complete the taxes
3. If someone is in a hurry but wants taxes done, we will scan the documents and it will be mail back to them once they received it. We will review the completed tax with them over the phone and e-file with their finally approval.

What You Need to Bring:

• Valid picture ID for the taxpayer (and spouse).

• Social Security or ITIN cards for all household
members.

• ALL income statements: W2’s, 1099, 1099-R, S.S.
Benefits Statement and any other income received.

• 1095-A If you purchased Healthcare from the
Marketplace.

• 1098-T tuition statement for college and technical
school students.

• Name, address and tax ID# of childcare provider.

• Amount of money paid to childcare providers last
year.

• DEDUCTIBLE EXPENSES: Mortgage interest paid,
receipts for property taxes, medical expenses,
charitable contributions, etc.

• Account and routing numbers of your financial
institution (for direct deposit of any refund)

This announcement came from:

Lena Fowler

District 5 Supervisor

Coconino County Board of Supervisors

