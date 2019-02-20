News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Free Tax Prep!

February 20
13:39 2019
Page Public Library will be the location of three tax prep clinics where IRS Certified Tax Preparers from the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program will be preparing 2018 tax returns for anyone who needs help, no income limit, the service open to all.

Make an appointment to guarantee a space, otherwise, it’s first-come-first-serve. Bring your Photo ID for both taxpayer and spouse, original social security or ITIN cards for all household members, proof of income including all W-2s and 1099 forms, all your important tax documents including any 1098 for tuition you might have paid over the year. You will also need to provide your name, address and tax ID# of child care providers and amounts paid to them. Come ready to give your bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit, a copy of your return from last year is also helpful and if you’re filing a joint return be sure both of you are there to sign the return at the end.

The IRS identifies certain returns that cannot be prepared by this service, they include married filing separately, Schedule C for business income higher than $50, 000, and Schedule F if you have Farm Income. If you have questions you can contact them in advance at (928) 919-9277 or visit them online at taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com

 

 

 

