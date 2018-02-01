Free Tax Assistance
February 01
11:45 2018
Tax time now officially here with the deadline for employers to get w2s out many are ready to file their 2017 returns, the City of Page Library will have a first come first serve opportunity for tax assistance and help with free filing. Efile State and Federal Income Taxes for FREE for income up to $85,000 by IRS Certified preparers.
Tax Preparation 12pm – 4pm on the following dates:
- Feb 3
- Feb 10
- Feb 24
- Mar 3
- Mar 10
- Mar 17
- Apr 7
What To Bring:
- Picture ID for taxpayer (and spouse)
- Social Security or ITIN cards for all household members
- Proof of income, including all w2s and 1099 forms
- 1095-A hea;thcare.gov
- 1098-T college statement
- Direct Deposit information
- Copy of last year’s return
- if filing jointly both adults must be present to sign
For more information contact Linda at 928 645-2944 or Eileen at 928 440-6161