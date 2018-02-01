Free Tax Assistance

Tax time now officially here with the deadline for employers to get w2s out many are ready to file their 2017 returns, the City of Page Library will have a first come first serve opportunity for tax assistance and help with free filing. Efile State and Federal Income Taxes for FREE for income up to $85,000 by IRS Certified preparers.

Tax Preparation 12pm – 4pm on the following dates:

Feb 3

Feb 10

Feb 24

Mar 3

Mar 10

Mar 17

Apr 7

What To Bring:

Picture ID for taxpayer (and spouse)

Social Security or ITIN cards for all household members

Proof of income, including all w2s and 1099 forms

1095-A hea;thcare.gov

1098-T college statement

Direct Deposit information

Copy of last year’s return

if filing jointly both adults must be present to sign

For more information contact Linda at 928 645-2944 or Eileen at 928 440-6161

Or file for FREE from home.