Free Tax Assistance
February 01
11:45 2018
Tax time now officially here with the deadline for employers to get w2s out many are ready to file their 2017 returns, the City of Page Library will have a first come first serve opportunity for tax assistance and help with free filing. Efile State and Federal Income Taxes for FREE for income up to $85,000 by IRS Certified preparers.

Tax Preparation 12pm – 4pm on the following dates:

  • Feb 3
  • Feb 10
  • Feb 24
  • Mar 3
  • Mar 10
  • Mar 17
  • Apr 7

What To Bring:

  • Picture ID for taxpayer (and spouse)
  • Social Security or ITIN cards for all household members
  • Proof of income, including all w2s and 1099 forms
  • 1095-A hea;thcare.gov
  • 1098-T college statement
  • Direct Deposit information
  • Copy of last year’s return
  • if filing jointly both adults must be present to sign

For more information contact Linda at 928 645-2944 or Eileen at 928 440-6161

Or file for FREE from home.

 

