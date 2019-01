Nez Calls for End to Federal Shutdown The partial government shutdown is hurting Navajo citizens and needs to end, Navajo Nation President [...]

Bluehouse Passes On Navajo Nation President Milton Bluehouse passed away last week. Though his six-month reign came during a [...]

Round Two Against Tuba City Preview Page boys and girls varsity basketball travels to their cross-town rivals Tuba City Warriors for [...]

The Next Navajo Council Speaker is …? Seth Damon! Temporarily, that is. Shortly after being sworn in as the 24th Navajo Nation Council [...]