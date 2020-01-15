Free National Park Service Entrance on Five Days in 2020

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will join national parks across the country in waiving entrance fees on five days in 2020:

Monday, January 20: Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Saturday, April 18: Start of National Park Week and National Junior Ranger Day

Tuesday, August 25: National Park Service birthday

Saturday, September 26: National Public Lands Day

Wednesday, November 11: Veterans Day

The free entrance day on January 20 is also a federal holiday that honors Martin Luther King Jr. and is the 25th anniversary of the national day of service that celebrates his life and legacy. For more information: https://www.nationalservice.gov/serve-your-community/mlk-day-service

The fee waiver includes entrance fees only. Other fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included. Park entrance fees at Glen Canyon are usually $30 for one private, non-commercial vehicle and all its passengers.

While Lake Powell is one of the largest and most scenic man-made lakes in North America, it is only 13 percent of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The recreation area stretches from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas, and a vast panorama of human history.

Featured Photo: Scenic Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. NPS Photo