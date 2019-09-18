Free National Park Entrance September 28!

Free Park Entrance September 28 for National Public Lands Day

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – In celebration of National Public Lands Day, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will offer free park entrance on Saturday, September 28. A wide diversity of land and water-based activities are available to suit everyone’s interest. The fee waiver includes entrance fees only. Other fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concession, and fees collected by third parties are not included in the fee waiver.

Visitors are encouraged to know and follow guidelines for desert and boating safety. Life-threatening dangers to avoid include swimming at marinas, flash floods, cliff jumping, heat stroke, and carbon monoxide emitted by generators or engines that are running. More safety information is available here.

Visitors to Glen Canyon use a variety of watercraft on Lake Powell. Because quagga mussels have been confirmed both above and below the Glen Canyon Dam, all boaters must clean, drain, and dry their boats and all equipment after contact with these waters. Specific information about applicable state laws is available for Utah and Arizona.

There are many ways to participate in National Public Lands Day. Find all the information needed to plan your next adventure here. The last opportunity in 2019 for free park entrance will occur on November 11, in celebration of Veteran’s Day.

While Lake Powell is one of the largest and most scenic man-made lakes in North America, it comprises only 13 percent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The recreation area stretches from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas, and a vast panorama of human history.

Featured Photo: Scenic Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. NPS Photo.

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument