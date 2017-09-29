News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Free National Park Admission On Saturday

Free National Park Admission On Saturday
September 29
07:20 2017
Print This Article

On the final day of September, this Saturday, all of our National Parks will be free to enter.

The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees in honor of National Public Lands Day.

Take advantage of the free entrance while you can because there is only one more set of free days, and those fall on Veterans Day weekend and will be very popular.

National Public Lands Day is the country’s largest single day volunteer event.

The annual event falls perfectly as winter is coming and some park access will soon be restricted.

Tags
free admissionnational park servicenational parks

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.