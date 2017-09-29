Free National Park Admission On Saturday

On the final day of September, this Saturday, all of our National Parks will be free to enter.

The National Park Service is waiving entrance fees in honor of National Public Lands Day.

Take advantage of the free entrance while you can because there is only one more set of free days, and those fall on Veterans Day weekend and will be very popular.

National Public Lands Day is the country’s largest single day volunteer event.

The annual event falls perfectly as winter is coming and some park access will soon be restricted.