Free Lake Powell Life App Now Available

Just released to the public, the new, free Lake Powell Life App is here! Even if you are a local, this app will come in handy. Maybe you’ll discover a new hike you have never experienced before or a new place of business to visit! The Lake Powell Life App is available for free download now to everyone.

The app is a highly interactive mobile and web application to help both visitors to the area and locals alike find what they are looking for. It features interactive location pins and maps, area hikes and adventures, business details, and the beautiful photography of Gary Ladd and the late Jackson Bridges.

The app is available now at the Google Play store and Apple store for free. Additionally, the web platform, which includes the interactive map, will be available to all businesses that are on the App.

Working with the City of Page, the Lake Powell Life App was developed by Lake Powell Communications. Lake Powell Communication’s Jessica Robinson spoke to about 100-attendees at the recent (March 5) 89-Forward Conference sponsored by the Page/Lake Powell Chamber of Commerce.

“We are trying to get people to stay longer, spend more and do more things,” said Robinson. “Some people come to Horseshoe Bend, and may not even know we have the canyons and a full lake. We want them to stay and to spend more.”

She said the Lake Powell Life App is a one-stop-shop for information, travel and things to do in the area. The app will increase awareness of options to visitors. It will entertain and educate while also increasing tax revenues for the City of Page.

Get your business ready for when the visitors return to our beautiful area! Call us for more information at (928) 645-8181 about becoming part of the Lake Powell Life App and download yours for free today!