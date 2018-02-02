Free Flu Vaccination Clinic in Page

PAGE, Ariz. – The Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) is offering free flu shots from 9 – 11:30 a.m., Feb. 7, at the CCPHSD Northern Region office, 467 Vista Ave. Page, Ariz. No appointment is needed.

Influenza (flu) is still at elevated levels in Coconino County. Health Officials recommend that individuals who have not received a flu vaccination get one now. Getting a flu shot can reduce the risk of getting the illness and lessen the severity of the symptoms and complications associated with the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a yearly flu vaccination as the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses. It is strongly recommended that everyone 6-months old and over get a flu shot each year.

It’s especially important that the following groups get a flu vaccination either because they are at high risk of having serious flu-related complications or because they live with or care for people at high risk for developing flu-related complications, including:

Pregnant women

Children younger than five, but especially children younger than 2-years old

Children with special healthcare needs

People 50 years of age and older

People of any age with certain chronic medical conditions

People who live in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

People who live with or care for those at high risk for complications from flu, including:

Health care workers

Household contacts of persons at high risk for complications from the flu

Household contacts and out of home caregivers of children less than 6 months of age (these children are too young to be vaccinated)

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue. Complications of flu can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, dehydration and worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma, or diabetes and can cause death.

In addition to getting a seasonal flu shot, good health habits will help you stay well. These simple actions can stop the spread of germs and help protect you and others from getting sick:

Wash your hands frequently during the flu season.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

Avoid contact with people who are sick.

Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

Don’t share eating utensils, cups and straws.

Stay home when you are sick.

Additional information regarding influenza is available at www.coconino.az.gov/health.