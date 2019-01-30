News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Free Fish and Game Seminar

January 30
12:07 2019
If you or someone in your family has been expressing an interest in getting into hunting or fishing for the first time it might be worth the drive to Flagstaff Thursday night for a special presentation from Arizona Game and Fish at the REI store where they will talk you through the regulations, how to process the game or fish afterward and give you a basic understanding of everything you need to know to go hunting or fishing in Arizona.

For more information about the free class and what it will cover click here.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

