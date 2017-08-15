Free Entrance Friday August 25 @ GCNRA

Free Entrance August 25 for 101st Birthday of the National Park Service

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will offer free park entrance on Friday, August 25, in celebration of the 101st birthday of the National Park Service.

Many land and water based activities are available; find all the information needed to plan your next adventure here. The fee waiver includes entrance fees only. Other fees such as boating permits, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included.

For those camping within one quarter-mile of Lake Powell’s shoreline, please follow “Lake Powell Pure” practices. In addition to improper disposal of human and pet waste, other illegal activities include vandalism, drilling holes to anchor boats, graffiti, littering, careless operation of a vessel, and boating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Under the Powell Watch Program, if you see something, say something. Text reports of violations or concerns to 928-614-0820. (Do not call; text only. This is not an emergency number. In an emergency, call 911 or use Marine Band 16 to hail National Park Service.)

Visitors are encouraged to know and follow guidelines for desert and boating safety. Life threatening dangers to avoid include swimming at marinas, flash floods, cliff jumping and carbon monoxide. More safety information is available here.

Quagga mussels have been confirmed both above and below the dam; all boaters and fishermen are reminded to clean, drain, and dry their boats and all equipment after contact with infested waters. Specific information about applicable state laws is available for Utah and Arizona.

While Lake Powell is one of the largest man-made lakes in North America, it is only 13 percent of the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The recreation area stretches for hundreds of miles from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas, and a vast panorama of human history.