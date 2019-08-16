Free Entrance August 25 National Park Service

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – In celebration of the 103rd birthday of the National Park Service (NPS), Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will offer free park entrance on Sunday, August 25. Many land and water based activities are available; find all the information needed to plan your next adventure here. The fee waiver includes entrance fees only. Other fees such as reservation, camping, tours, concession and fees collected by third parties are not included.

Visitors are encouraged to know and follow guidelines for desert and boating safety. Life threatening dangers to avoid include swimming at marinas, flash floods, cliff jumping, carbon monoxide, and heat stroke. More safety information is available here.

Visitors to Glen Canyon use a variety of watercraft on Lake Powell. Because quagga mussels have been confirmed both above and below the Glen Canyon Dam, all boaters clean, drain, and dry their boats and all equipment after contact with these waters. Specific information about applicable state laws is available for Utah and Arizona.

In celebration of the NPS Birthday, the park is hosting a volunteer event that day from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Horseshoe Bend., to help with graffiti removal. Please join us at the trailhead at the table for volunteers. Be prepared by bringing water, sunscreen and a hat. Wear close-toed shoes and expect high temperatures. The park will provide gloves and tools. (Volunteers will still have to pay the parking fee to the City of Page.) Individual volunteers need not pre-register but groups are asked to call Victoria Benson at 928-608-6356, in advance of their participation.

While Lake Powell is one of the largest and most scenic man-made lakes in North America, it is only 13 percent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The recreation area stretches from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas, and a vast panorama of human history.

###

Photo: Scenic Horseshoe Bend in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. NPS Photo

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument