Free Entrance August 25 for 104th Birthday of the National Park

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – In celebration of the 104th birthday of the National Park Service (NPS), Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will offer free park entrance on Tuesday, August 25. Many land and water based activities are available; find all the information needed to plan your next adventure here. The fee waiver includes entrance fees only.

Join us on August 22 and 23 as we recognize the National Parks in Arizona through a virtual event on Facebook! This fun (virtual) family event will feature Arizona’s National Parks, National Monuments, Recreation Areas and much more! Glen Canyon will be featured at 11 a.m. (AZ time) on August 22. To get the full schedule and latest updates, be sure to check out the event and “attend” on Facebook at NPS AZ Virtual Festival.

Just in time for Founder’s Day, on August 17 the Glen Canyon Conservancy (GCC) reopened the Navajo Bridge Interpretive Center in Marble Canyon and its flagship store in Page, Arizona (12 N. Lake Powell Blvd.). Both locations are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and offer educational items, trip planning and safety supplies, and souvenirs unique to Glen Canyon. GCC is a nonprofit cooperating association and partners with public lands to create learning opportunities, enhance visitor experience, and inspire stewardship. GCC advises that face coverings are required for all staff and visitors and thanks you for practicing social distancing.

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area reminds everyone that a safe and enjoyable park visit starts at home. Plan your visit by checking a park’s website and social media platforms for updates about current conditions and important safety guidelines. We encourage visitors to practice Leave No Trace principles, Recreate Responsibly and pack essential items like water, face coverings and hand sanitizer.