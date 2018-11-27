Free Diabetes Testing In Kanab

Free diabetes testing is being offered in Kanab through Thursday. The Southwest Utah Public Health Department says 55,000 adults in southern Utah have pre-diabetes, but 50,000 of them don’t know that they do. That is consistent with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistic that 90 percent of people with the condition are unaware of it.

Dr. Tyler Hansen with the health department calls diabetes ” a silent killer. There is not a system of the body that it doesn’t impact.” The American Diabetes Association says the annual cost of the disease in Utah is $1.7 billion. The test consists of a finger prick, and results are available within a few minutes.