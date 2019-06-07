News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Free Dental Clinic at NAU

June 07
09:15 2019
June 7-8, if you’re up for a drive to Northern Arizona University, you and your family can take advantage of a free dental clinic.  Kevin Conroy with the Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy tells Lake Powell Life News you can get a lot of dental work accomplished for free:

Find the two-day dental clinic set up in the Rolle Activity Center on the campus of NAU in Flagstaff, Fri and Sat from 6 am to 5 pm.

 

