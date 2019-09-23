Free Dental and Dermatology Services in Page

There are free dental and dermatology work being done at Page All-Nations 7th Day Adventist Church. But you’d better hurry if you’d like to take advantage of the free services.

The services are being sponsored by the church at Coppermine Road and Lake Powell Boulevard; you can’t miss the large white tent.

The work is being performed through the F5 Challenge, which includes doctors and volunteers from all around the USA.

Nancy Crosby, the wife of the pastor at the church, the Reverend James Crosby, told Lake Powell Communications that they have nine dentists on hand providing root canals, fillings and more.

Dr. Eli Kim is a dermatologist from the Chattanooga area and he is also here

in Page. He told us, with a smile, “If you have skin, we’ll see you.”

The dental and dermatology event is all day Tuesday 9-5 and Wednesday 9-noon.