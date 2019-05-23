News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Free Breakfast/Lunch Program for PUSD Students

May 23
09:11 2019
Page families who are doing what they can to make it,  many of their kids were getting through the day thanks to meals at school. As the school year comes to an end Page Unified School District is helping out for another month with their Summer Lunch Buddies program helping kids 18 and under eat healthy for free, May 28th – June 27th  with breakfast 7:30 am to 8:15 am and lunch 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Lake View Primary School, Page Middle School and Page High School cafeterias. No application is needed.

Text the word food to 877-877 for more information.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

