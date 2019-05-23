Free Breakfast/Lunch Program for PUSD Students

Page families who are doing what they can to make it, many of their kids were getting through the day thanks to meals at school. As the school year comes to an end Page Unified School District is helping out for another month with their Summer Lunch Buddies program helping kids 18 and under eat healthy for free, May 28th – June 27th with breakfast 7:30 am to 8:15 am and lunch 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Lake View Primary School, Page Middle School and Page High School cafeterias. No application is needed.

Text the word food to 877-877 for more information.