FREE Admittance on Veteran’s Day at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Free Park Entrance November 11 for Veteran’s Day

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Arizona/Utah – In celebration of Veteran’s Day, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will offer free park entrance on Monday, November 11. A wide diversity of land and water based activities are available to suit everyone’s interest. The fee waiver includes entrance fees only. Other fees such as reservations, camping, tours, concessions and fees collected by third parties are not included in the fee waiver.

Find all the information needed to plan your next adventure here. To honor veterans, all units of the National Park Service that charge entrance fees are participating. This is the last opportunity in 2019 for free park entrance.

While Lake Powell is one of the largest and most scenic man-made lakes in North America, it comprises only 13 percent of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. The recreation area stretches from Lees Ferry in Arizona to the Orange Cliffs of southern Utah, encompassing scenic vistas, geologic wonders, proposed wilderness areas, and a vast panorama of human history.

Photo: Scenic Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. NPS Photo.

More information is available on each park’s website:

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument