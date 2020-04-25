Fredonia COVID-19 Testing Site This Friday

Friday April 24, 2020

For Immediate Release:

The Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) will hold a COVID-19 Specimen Collection Site in Fredonia, Arizona, this coming Thursday (April 30). It will be held between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 100 Woodhill Road in Fredonia.

A medical professional will be available at the Fredonia site to provide screening and education about COVID-19. Testing is encouraged for individuals who are exhibiting symptoms such as cough, fever or shortness of breath. Testing will also be available t individuals who may have been exposed to COVID-19. CCHHS can help those exposed determine the most effective time to be tested. Testing is recommended 5-7 days following exposure.

Meanwhile, the specimen collection site in Flagstaff, at 2446 Fort Tuthill Loop continues to operate Monday – Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

Additional sites will be announced as they become available.

For more information, please visit www.coconino.az.gove/covis19 or call the Coconino County COVID-19 Information Line at 928-679-7300.

Thank you,

Claire Harper

Interim Public Information Officer

Coconino County, Arizona