News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Fraudulent Scam Targeting Property Owners

Fraudulent Scam Targeting Property Owners
December 12
14:51 2022
Print This Article

Fraudulent Scam Targeting Property Owners in Coconino County

Flagstaff, AZ –

The Coconino County Sheriff’s, Attorney’s, and Treasure r’s Offices are warning residents of a recent scam targeting property owners within Coconino County.

A group presenting itself as Tax Assessment Securities has sent a false “warrant” to property owners, claiming a tax debt is due and warning that the State of Arizona will seize the property owner’s social security benefits and garnish their wages unless the debt is paid. The group then provides a toll-free number for people to call to aid in settling their debt.

Residents should be aware the Coconino County Treasurer will never send a property owner a “warrant” regarding unpaid taxes and will never settle taxes owed through payment to a third party.

Anyone receiving such a notice should contact the Coconino County Treasurer directly at (928) 679 -8188 to inquire about their tax status and should never pay a third party to satisfy a tax debt.

# # #

Fraudulent Scam Targeting Property Owners - overview

Summary: Fraudulent Scam Targeting Property Owners in Coconino County

Tags
Coconino County Attorneycoconino county sheriff's office

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.