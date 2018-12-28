Foxes Test Positive for Rabies

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – The Coconino County Public Health Services District (CCPHSD) confirmed that two captured foxes have tested positive for rabies.

The foxes were captured and tested following reports of attacks in the Country Club area and near Mars Hill in Flagstaff. The four individuals involved in the animal attacks are being treated with post exposure rabies prophylaxis. Two dogs were also bitten. Both are current on rabies vaccinations and are being quarantined by their owners for 45 days for observation.

CCPHSD is reminding individuals to use caution to protect against rabies exposure when walking, hiking, camping or in a situation where wildlife may be present. Health officials recommend the following precautions to protect against rabies:

Avoid wildlife, especially nocturnal mammals that are active during the daytime and animals that are exhibiting unusual wildlife behaviors which can include; showing no fear of humans, aggressive behavior, staggering and/or acting sickly.

Keep all pets current on vaccinations and obey leash laws.

Always keep pets away from wild animals.

Never pick up, touch, or feed wild or unfamiliar animals, even if they do not appear sick or aggressive.

Report any wild animal exhibiting erratic or aggressive behavior.

Seek immediate medical attention if you are bitten by, or have contact with, a wild animal.

Pet owners should seek medical care from their veterinarian if their pet is bitten by wildlife.

To report unusual wildlife sightings or behavior, call the Coconino County Public Health Services District Animal Management Program at 928-679-8756. To report a wildlife emergency, call 911.

For more information on rabies visit www.azhealth.gov/rabies.