Fourth Annual Bat Festival July 20

PAGE, Arizona – The fourth annual Glen Canyon Bat Festival is being held on Saturday, July 20 (5 to 10 p.m., MST), and everyone is invited to attend. The National Park Service (NPS) and Glen Canyon Conservancy (GCC) are hosting this event in the Wahweap District of the park at the Lake Powell Resort lawn. Come early and enjoy one of the many fine dining opportunities at Lake Powell Resort and the Marina. Festivities will include informational booths, kid-friendly crafts and activities, guest presentations, and bat discovery walks.

This bat festival will highlight the role the public can play in bat conservation efforts and celebrate the ecological services bats provide, such as pest control, seed dispersal, and pollination.

Guest speaker Jason Corbett, Director of the Subterranean Program from Bat Conservation International, will present on the impact of wind energy development on Southwestern United States bat species. Latino Heritage Internship Program intern, Tania Parra, will share how citizen scientists are contributing to bat conservation efforts in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Bat discovery walks are being held at 7:20 and 9:00 p.m. on an easy one-mile guided walk between the Lake Powell Resort and Lake Powell. Using iPads and other wildlife monitoring devices, participants will have a chance to use some of the available technology to identify bat species by sound.

Photo: NPS staff and volunteers recently captured the elusive Spotted Bat (Euderma maculatum) in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area. NPS Employee Name in Photo: Grace Carpenter (Biological Science Technician). NPS Photo.

