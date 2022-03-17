Four-Vehicle Accident at Hwy 89 and Lake Powell Boulevard Wednesday

On Wednesday afternoon at approximately 2:21pm, a four-vehicle accident took place at the intersection of Highway 89 and North Lake Powell Boulevard. According to the Page Police Department, all four vehicles had significant damage and there were multiple passengers at the scene who needed medical attention. Those involved in the accident reported that a vehicle turned left onto Highway 89 and hit a vehicle traveling north bout through the intersection. The north bound vehicle hit two other vehicles before coming to a stop. Four people were transported to the Page Hospital for minor injuries, and the driver of the vehicle that caused the accident was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way while making a left turn.

(Feature Image by Michael Ofurum from Pixabay)