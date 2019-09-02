News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Four People Headed for Arizona on I-40, Missing

September 01
17:26 2019
Stephen Tilden

Albuquerque Police are quite concerned over a missing New Mexico family that was heading toward Arizona on Interstate 40. According to the police, they are seeking the public’s help in finding the four missing people, identified as Stephen Tilden, his girlfriend, Melody Vieux, and her daughters, Harveena Tilden (5) and, Agnes Tilden (1).

The four left New Mexico on August 25th; last Sunday. On the 26th they were stopped by Laguna, New Mexico Police along I-40, about halfway between Gallup and Albuquerque. According to reports, that was the last time the four of them were seen.

However, on Tuesday the 27th Melody Vieux reportedly texted relatives that Stephen had been striking her. She told them further she and the girls tried to walk away from him, but that he pushed her. And that was apparently the last contact she made with family and/or friends back home. During the texts on the 27th, Melody reported that they were on a back road near Gallup.

Melody Vieux

The Albuquerque Police has a missing person unit, and if anyone comes in contact with Stephen Tilden or Melody Vieux, they should call 505-924-6094.

 

Summary: Four people from New Mexico headed for Arizona are missing.

