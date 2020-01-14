Four Navajo Chapters to Hold Meetings on Gold King Mine Disaster
January 13, 2020
Mandatory meeting for residents impacted by Gold King Mine spill
WINDOW ROCK – Navajo Nation Attorney General Doreen N. McPaul and the law firm of Egolf +
Ferlic + Martinez + Harwood, LLC have announced that meetings will be held at four Navajo
chapters on Thursday, Jan. 16 and Friday, Jan. 17 for individuals affected by the Gold King Mine
spill that occurred in August 2015. The Navajo Nation filed a lawsuit against the federal
government and also filed a separate lawsuit for individual claims.
“These scheduled meetings are very important for all members of the Navajo Nation who have
claims related to the Gold King Mine spill. I commend and thank our Nation’s Attorney General for
reaching out to our Navajo people and moving this issue forward,” said Navajo Nation President
Jonathan Nez.
The meeting schedule is as follows:
Thursday, January 16, 2020:
Shiprock Chapter House 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Hogback Chapter House 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Friday, January 17, 2020:
Nenahnezad Chapter House 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
San Juan Chapter House 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Staff will be available to provide updated information about the litigation, assist individuals to
complete a questionnaire and answer questions. Agricultural economists will also be present to
learn more about how land use was affected by the Gold King Mine spill.
Please note that individuals affected by the Gold King Mine spill must attend one of these
meetings and complete a questionnaire to be included in the lawsuit. Egolf + Ferlic + Martinez +
Harwood, LLC can be reached at (505) 986-9641.