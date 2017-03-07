News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Four Hikers Rescued in Utah

March 07
14:49 2017
They didn’t have enough cell phone service for phone calls, but a text message sent back east helped to save four hikers stuck on a mountain Sunday night in Southern Utah.

Two of the four were local residents, the others from Minnesota and South Dakota. They got lost while hiking on Canaan Mountain near Hurricane.

The first text sent east to a friend said they “might be lost.” Later, a text said they were “really lost.”

After leaving the mountain’s trail the group was lost, and as might be expected, it got dark Sunday night. Someone back east called a friend in southern Utah, who in turn, called the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

However, the county’s Search & Rescue personnel were split in half by early Monday morning, because they were also looking for a missing 2-year old girl in another part of the county. Thankfully, the girl was safely found.

The four hikers eventually saw an emergency helicopter from Dixie Regional Medical Center and used a light to get noticed. By this time it was about 3 A.M. The four were airlifted in two shifts to Hildale, Utah, where they were checked-out by medics. Thought they were all suffering from mild hypothermia, they did not require hospitalization.

Washington County rescue personnel have been very busy the past two weeks. They’ve been called out to three lost parties, as well as other emergencies. In one case, a woman was seriously injured while repelling near Dammeron Valley.

Sheriff’s deputies in Utah and Arizona will tell you that if you’re in an emergency situation and your cell phone shows “no service,” dial 9-1-1 anyway. Any tower that receives your 9-1-1 emergency call must, by law, respond and answer the phone.

