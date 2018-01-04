News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Founder of Discount Tire Dies at 87

January 04
16:09 2018
Bruce T. Halle, the founder and chairman of the nationwide retailer Discount Tire, died today at the age of 87.  His first store was in Ann Arbor in 1960 where he started with an inventory of six tires. Today, Discount Tire is the largest independent tire dealer in North America, with more than 900 locations in 29 states and 18,000 employees.  Halle is the richest person in Arizona according to Forbes, with a net worth of about six billion dollars.

