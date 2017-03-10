Foundation Works to Save Limbs

Healthcare can cost an arm and a leg these days, especially if it involves diabetes.

The rate of diabetes on the Navajo Nation is three times higher than the national average, which means the chances of having a limb amputated are higher, too.

But the First Nations Limb Preservation Foundation is hoping to reduce the need for amputations, according to Tuba City doctor Keith Goss.

Foundation representative Spencer Bannon told the tribe’s Health, Education and Welfare Committee last week that the group also works with the Hopi, Gila River and other tribes.

“No federal money is set aside to reduce the need for amputations,” Goss said. “So the foundation was created to reach out to vascular surgeons in the southwest and try to make Native American patients a priority.”

“When a physician calls, the foundation moves immediately to schedule an appointment with the patient,” Bannon added.

Most of First Nations patients have only Medicare or Medicaid insurance.

“First Nations has made the financial commitment to take on every patient,” Bannon said.

The foundation was not set up to be “predatory,” but only to help with a serious issue. Paying for services won’t be stressed according to Goss.

No money comes from Indian Health Service. It is economically sustainable through Medicare and Medicaid.

The HEW Committee was interested in the foundation’s work.

“If the ability to save limbs is available, resources should go toward that,” Council Delegate Amber Crotty said.

The First Nations Limb Preservation Foundation is planning to open a new office in Flagstaff in April.

HEW Committee Chairman Jonathan Hale suggests the foundation meet with local hospital boards to make the aware of the services offered.