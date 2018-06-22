News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Former Staircase Land to be Mined for Minerals

Former Staircase Land to be Mined for Minerals
June 22
09:38 2018
Print This Article

A Canadian mining firm has announced its plans to move forward on mining minerals from land that was formerly a part of the Grand Staircase National Monument. Copper and Silt mining firm Glacier Lake Resources Inc from Vancouver BC now owns the Colt Mesa Deposit about 35 miles southeast of Boulder, Utah. When the Monument was downsized earlier this year the land became open for staking and exploration again. According to the NPR report the firm plans to start surface exploration this summer and drill permitting “will be initiated shortly.”

Tags
colt mesa depositcoppercopper minecopper miningglacier lake resourcesgrand staircase escalantemineralsMiningmonument downsizingnational monumentsiltUtah

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.