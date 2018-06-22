Former Staircase Land to be Mined for Minerals

A Canadian mining firm has announced its plans to move forward on mining minerals from land that was formerly a part of the Grand Staircase National Monument. Copper and Silt mining firm Glacier Lake Resources Inc from Vancouver BC now owns the Colt Mesa Deposit about 35 miles southeast of Boulder, Utah. When the Monument was downsized earlier this year the land became open for staking and exploration again. According to the NPR report the firm plans to start surface exploration this summer and drill permitting “will be initiated shortly.”